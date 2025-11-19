 
Pakistan plans artificial island to expand oil exploration: report

PPL official says plans in place to construct island about 30 kilometres off the coast of Sindh near Sujawal

November 19, 2025

A drone view of a pump jack and drilling rig south of Midland, Texas, United States. — Reuters/File
  • PPL official says project inspired by Abu Dhabi’s drilling.
  • Company aims to complete island construction in February.
  • PPL plans to drill as many as 25 wells on the island.

Pakistan is planning to construct an artificial island off the coast of Sindh to enhance its oil exploration work, as the country seeks to maximise the use of its natural resources.

Islamabad has intensified its drilling efforts after US President Donald Trump expressed interest in the country's oil reserves and a recent study indicated the presence of significant yet-to-be-found hydrocarbons in offshore basins.

State-owned energy company, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), has now announced plans to construct an island about 30 kilometres off the coast of Sindh near Sujawal, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Citing the company’s General Manager, Exploration and Core Business Development, Arshad Palekar, the publication reported that the launchpad would stand tall at a height of six feet, preventing high tides from interrupting round-the-clock exploration work.

Palekar, on the sidelines of an oil and gas conference in Islamabad, said that PPL was undertaking the project — a first for Pakistan — inspired by Abu Dhabi's successful use of artificial islands for drilling.

The PPL official said that the island's construction work will be completed in February, with operations planned immediately after.

The energy company plans to drill around 25 wells on the island, he added.

The report comes weeks after Pakistan awarded 23 offshore exploration blocks to four consortia, comprising local and foreign firms.

The Ministry of Energy announced on October 31 that the country had held its first such bidding round in nearly two decades, awarding 23 of the 40 offshore blocks offered, covering approximately 53,500 square kilometres.

In July, US President Trump had said that his government concluded a deal with Pakistan, where the two countries will work together on developing Islamabad's "massive oil reserves".

"We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this partnership," he wrote in his post on Truth Social.

