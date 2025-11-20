 
Part of COP30 climate summit venue evacuated due to fire

Brazil's tourism minister says fire was under control and no one was hurt

November 20, 2025

People are evacuated following a fire alert during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), in Belem, Brazil, November 20, 2025. — Reuters
Parts of the venue for the COP30 climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belem were being evacuated on Thursday following reports of a fire.

Brazil's tourism minister told reporters at the venue that the fire was under control and no one was hurt.

Security staff told Reuters the alert originated in the area of the venue where nations and organisations have their public-facing stands, known as pavilions.

Delegates, observers and journalists grabbed their bags and belongings and ran for the exits. Police lined up as a barrier to prevent anyone from nearing the area, while a siren pealed in the background.

TV footage showed flames and smoke inside the venue, a conference centre on the site of a former airport.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

