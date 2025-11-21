 
India's Tejas fighter jet: specs and key details

India's Tejas project has endured years of criticism due to delays and cost overruns, says report

November 21, 2025

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas Mark 1A, a light combat aircraft takes off at HAL Nashik, India, October 17, 2025. — Reuters
India's defence and aviation sector suffered a major blow when its homegrown Tejas Mk-1A fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow 2025 on Friday.

The pilot lost his life in the deadly accident, with the Indian Air Force announcing that a court of inquiry was being constituted, "to ascertain the cause of the accident".

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," a post on the official X account of the IAF read.

The fighter jet, involved in the crash, is India's first indigenous fighter, taking its maiden flight in January 2001, according to a report by AFP.

While the concept for a homegrown fighter aircraft began in the 1970s, actual work started on the aircraft project in the 1980s.

However, India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) project for the fighter jet has faced years of criticism due to delays and cost overruns.

After years of delays, the first two Tejas fighter jets were finally handed over to the IAF in 2016.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

