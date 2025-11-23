Karachi faced 884m gallon water shortfall in Nov due to power outages: KWSC

The image shows water flowing from a water pumping station. — APP/File

Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has reported a severe water shortage in the ongoing month, citing prolonged electricity outages at major pumping stations across the city.

According to a KWSC spokesperson, the city faced a shortage of 884 million gallons in the first 23 days of November due to continuous power outages.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesperson said that repeated electricity suspensions by K-Electric disrupted operations at multiple pumping facilities.

The Dhabeji pumping station recorded the largest impact, with 132 hours and 20 minutes of outages, resulting in a shortfall of 424 million gallons of water.

Similarly, Dumloti Pumping Station remained without power for 146 hours, causing a shortage of 111 million gallons.

At the North East Karachi station, the shortfall amounted to 335 million gallons, while Hub and Pipri stations each experienced a shortage of 6 million gallons, and Gharo station recorded 2 million gallons.

KWSC spox said the repeated power cuts halted pumping operations for several hours at a time, affecting water supply across Karachi. They urged K-Electric to ensure stable and uninterrupted electricity at all major pumping stations to prevent future disruptions.

The spokesperson further said that KWSC is maintaining close coordination with K-Electric to minimise disruptions. He added that water supply across the city has returned to normal after power was restored, and further improvements are being implemented.

“All possible steps are being taken to ensure a continuous water supply and to meet the needs of citizens,” the spokesperson said.