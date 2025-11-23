 
Geo News

Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl against Pakistan in Asia Cup Rising Stars final

Green Shirts remain undefeated in tournament, having beat India A, Oman and UAE in group games

By
Web Desk
|

November 23, 2025

Bangladesh A and Pakistan Shaheens captains at the toss for the final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, November 23, 2025. — ACC
Bangladesh A and Pakistan Shaheens captains at the toss for the final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, November 23, 2025. — ACC

Bangladesh A won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan Shaheens in the final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, on Sunday.

The Green Shirts qualified for the final undefeated, having beat India A, Oman and United Arab Emirates in the group games.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Shaheens: Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan Niazi (c), Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Ubaid Shah and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Akbar Ali (c/wk), SM Meherob, Mahfuzur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhary, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

More From Sports

Pakistan outclass India to book Team Snooker World Cup final spot
Pakistan outclass India to book Team Snooker World Cup final spot
Farhan's 80 propels Pakistan past Sri Lanka in T20I tri-series game
Farhan's 80 propels Pakistan past Sri Lanka in T20I tri-series game
Pakistan, India to face-off in T20 World Cup 2026 on Feb 15: reports
Pakistan, India to face-off in T20 World Cup 2026 on Feb 15: reports
Head century powers Australia past England in chaotic two-day Ashes blitz
Head century powers Australia past England in chaotic two-day Ashes blitz
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to progress to Asia Cup Rising Stars final
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to progress to Asia Cup Rising Stars final
Naqvi announces new reward for franchises in PSL 2026
Naqvi announces new reward for franchises in PSL 2026
Stokes leads fightback after Starc's seven as 19 wickets fall in Ashes
Stokes leads fightback after Starc's seven as 19 wickets fall in Ashes
Zimbabwe stun Sri Lanka with 67-run victory in T20I tri-nation series
Zimbabwe stun Sri Lanka with 67-run victory in T20I tri-nation series
PCB clears air on finalisation of new PSL teams' names
PCB clears air on finalisation of new PSL teams' names