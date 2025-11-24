 
Geo News

Rs25bn approved for rebuilding Karachi roads, streets

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directs sewerage, drainage be built with all roads

By
Web Desk
|

November 24, 2025

Commuters pass through a dug-up portion of a road in Karachi, on November 19, 2025. — Online
  • 315 internal streets, 60 major arteries need urgent repair: Karachi mayor
  • Funds not an issue, CM tells officials, demands immediate quality work.
  • Sindh Safe City Project helping reduce traffic accidents in Karachi: CM.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday approved Rs25 billion for rebuilding 315 internal streets and 60 major roads of Karachi and directed all agencies to start work immediately to ensure sewerage and drainage systems are built alongside roads.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on the reconstruction of roads and streets across the city, the chief minister also instructed the installation and repair of streetlights citywide and ordered that all newly built streets must include proper drainage systems.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, and Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah also attended the meeting.

CM Murad said that Karachi's roads had deteriorated badly after recent heavy rains. He said ongoing mega projects are also contributing to traffic congestion, but stressed that development must continue at a faster pace.

“I want work to accelerate so people do not suffer further. Delay will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said.

Briefing the chief minister, Mayor Wahab said that 315 internal streets are in a damaged condition and require urgent repair. He added that 60 major roads across the city are also scheduled for reconstruction, with an estimated development cost of Rs25bn.

CM Murad directed officials to immediately approve internal street schemes and ensure swift execution. The CM told the meeting that funds are not an issue.

“I want immediate and quality work for citizens,” he emphasised.

CM Murad also congratulated Mayor Wahab on the inauguration of RO plants in Keamari, saying the government is committed to providing clean drinking water, better roads, and improved law and order.

The chief minister said that the Sindh Safe City Project had already contributed to reducing traffic accidents in Karachi.

