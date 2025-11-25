Aisam-ul-Haq announces retirement from professional tennis career

Pakistan tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq at the opening ceremony of the ATP Challenger Cup Pakistan 2025, November 24, 2025. — Instagram/@aisamqureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ace tennis icon, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, has announced his retirement from professional tennis.

The announcement came at the opening ceremony of the first-ever ATP Challenger Pakistan, which commenced on November 23 here at the PTF Tennis Complex, marking the beginning of an important chapter for national tennis and the closing of another.

With this announcement, the ongoing ATP Challenger Pakistan becomes the final professional event of Aisam’s distinguished and inspiring career.

Aisam’s retirement brings to an end a remarkable journey spanning more than two decades, a journey that has earned him immense respect, admiration, and global recognition.

The inaugural ceremony of the country’s first-ever ATP Challenger Cup was filled with emotional moments and heartfelt applause. Aisam was honoured under the lights as players, officials, and fans paid tribute to his extraordinary contributions to tennis in Pakistan.

In his farewell address, he reflected on the challenges of his early career and expressed deep gratitude toward his family, particularly his parents, whose unwavering support shaped his success.

He also extended heartfelt thanks to all his coaches, mentors, fellow athletes, and the national sports media for supporting him throughout his journey.

The evening featured the formal introduction of international and local players participating in the ATP Challenger Islamabad tournament, making it a truly historic occasion for tennis in Pakistan.

Aisam’s farewell marks the conclusion of an era, and his legacy will continue to inspire upcoming players and contribute to the growth and recognition of tennis across the nation.