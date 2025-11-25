VRW returns, spotlighting Pakistan's climate crisis

Group photo of journalists with Agha Khan Development Project officials and filmmaker Jawad Sharif. — Reporter

The internationally acclaimed documentary series Voices from the Roof of the World (VRW) is back with its fourth season, bringing the human face of climate change into sharp focus.

This season dives into the lives of communities in the “Third Pole,” a region of glaciers that feeds water to 1.6 billion people downstream. From Pakistan’s rising temperatures and vanishing glaciers to cities choked with smog, VRW highlights how climate change is no longer a distant threat — it’s a daily reality.

Pakistan has felt the crisis firsthand. Intense rainstorms and accelerated glacier melt have triggered devastating floods and landslides, destroying homes and infrastructure, while millions, particularly children, struggle with severe air pollution. Lahore, once known for its gardens, now battles one of the world’s worst smog crises.

“Smog in Lahore is not just a statistic — it’s a reality that shapes how people breathe, move, and imagine their futures,” says director Jawad Sharif, whose film Color of Smog brought the city’s environmental emergency to the screen.

Eight-time Emmy winner and VRW Executive Producer Andrew Tkach stresses that the series doesn’t just highlight problems — it also celebrates resilience.

“Season 4 tells stories of communities confronting melting glaciers and vanishing forests, while reviving ancient water canals and saving endangered wildlife. These stories show that while the environment is changing rapidly, hope and action are still possible.”

VRW has won global acclaim, including Columbia University’s John B Oakes Award for Distinguished Environmental Journalism, and its episodes have screened at more than 50 international film festivals.

Laila Naz Taj of AKDN Pakistan Communications says, “These films are not warnings from afar; they reflect the daily challenges faced by communities across Pakistan and the region.”

Supported by the Aga Khan University, Aga Khan Agency for Habitat, University of Central Asia, and Aga Khan Foundation, VRW has produced 30 documentaries across Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Nepal, and beyond — available in English, Urdu, and Russian, with Arabic versions on the way.

Voices from the Roof of the World Season 4 is more than a documentary — it’s a mirror showing Pakistan the climate reality it cannot ignore.