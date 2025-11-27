US holiday season 2025: Here's how retailers will capture shoppers

A man carries his shopping bags during the holiday season in New York City, US, December 10, 2023. — Reuters

With the annual holiday season approaching, America’s largest retailers are gearing up to attract cautious consumers with bold and new strategies amid economic challenges.

To stand out in an overwhelming crowd of sellers, retailers in the US are focusing on merchandising and offering steep discounts to draw customers.

Macy’s strategy for US holiday season 2025

On top of the list of major retailers beckoning the US shoppers is Macy’s, which is revamping its in-store experience, transforming its flagship New York City store into a festive destination complete with partnerships, holiday decorations, and an indoor market. The iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Santa will also tour various locations with the aim of reviving shopping during the holidays.

How Old Navy is attracting buyers during US holiday season 2025

Old Navy is enriching its holiday offerings, particularly its popular family pyjamas, by introducing a designer collection featuring couture elements from Zac Posen, the brand’s chief creative officer. This move is aimed at attracting budget-conscious shoppers while providing stylish options.

For improved inventory management, Old Navy has also adopted RFID technology, ensuring customers can find products quickly.

US holiday season 2025: Walmart speeding up operations with advanced fulfilment centres

Meanwhile, Walmart also seems to be emphasising speed and efficiency in its operations, as the retail giant has invested in advanced fulfilment centres that can process up to 100,000 packages a day, promising deliveries within 30 minutes of online orders.

Data from Walmart's recent financial performance shows a 5.8% revenue increase, with a notable 27% rise in e-commerce.

The most notable factors prompting shoppers to spend more carefully include US President Donald Trump's tariffs, persistent inflation, and rising unemployment.

Wells Fargo's estimates for holiday season sales in US

Wells Fargo projected America's holiday sales this year to increase by 3.5% to 4%, but considering the inflation, actual spending may remain flat.

With retailers navigating tariffs and inflation, their strategies seem more focused on enhancing customer experiences, offering competitive pricing, and adapting to changing consumer behaviors.

With high stakes, these companies are bent on capturing the attention of shoppers and driving sales despite economic winds not blowing in their favour.