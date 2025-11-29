Australian PM Anthony Albanese marries partner Jodie Haydon in Canberra

Australian PM Anthony Albanese marries partner Jodie Haydon

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has married partner Jodie Haydon in a private ceremony, nearly a and a half years after proposing to her on Valentine’s Day in 2024.

The ceremony, attended by close friends and family, was held at The Lodge in Canberra, making Albanese the first prime minister of Australian history to exchange vows while being in office.

In a joint statement, the couple said, “We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends.”

A standout moment of the wedding was that the ring bearer was none other than the prime minister’s beloved dog, Toto.

Several notable guests were present at the ceremony, including cabinet members Penny Wong, Katy Gallagher, Jim Chalmers and actor Rhys Muldoon.

The long-awaited wedding was previously delayed due to federal elections in May.

Albanese revealed that they had planned a two-month honeymoon if he hadn’t been reinstated as PM, but now they are expected to cut the honeymoon period to two weeks only.

The pair met at business dinner in 2020 and became romantically involved in 2021, after Ms Haydon realised that she was in love with the politician.

She stood alongside Albanese at several high-profile events including his official State Dinner at White House in 2023, Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and his election campaigns in 2022 and 2025.