D4vd's Tesla Case: Mystery deepens as Cops seal death details of Celeste Rivas

The 15-year-old teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered body was recovered from the Tesla trunk owned by the rapper David Anthony Burke, aka D4vd, has deepened the mystery as the evidence was presented before the grand jury.

Media reports indicate that the tragic murder of a teen, Celeste Rivas, is being kept secret as a grand jury hears the case.

The jury is expected to proceed with the case in “secret” to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation and the identities of witnesses testifying, reported by The Los Angeles Times.

Although the LAPD has brushed off linking the girl’s death to a homicide, a recent filing by an LAPD investigator pointed to the case as a murder investigation.

A court petition discloses that the LAPD investigator Joshua Byers of the Robbery Homicide Division made a formal request to the judge to stop the results of Rivas Hernandez’s autopsy from being shown by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The investigators also requested that information linked to her death not be made public.

Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman will call several witnesses before the grand jury, according to a source cited by the publication.

Celeste Rivas disappeared from her home in Lake Elsinore in April last year, and a year later her decomposed body was found in a Tesla trunk owned by D4vd.