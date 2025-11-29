Global air travel returns to normal after Airbus A320 software update concludes

International flights have resumed operations after a global scare that forced the grounding of thousands of Airbus A320 fleets.

The disruption occurred due to an urgent safety directive issued after Airbus discovered that an intense solar radiation could corrupt data in a critical flight control computer.

The issue was first identified in the JetBlue flight in October which required immediate action.

In the disruption, around 6,000 aircraft were affected.

While most of the planes just needed a simple software update, about 900 older planes require a full computer replacement.

Airlines worked through Friday night to implement the fixes. European carriers such as Easyjet and Wizz Air reported completing updates and returning to normal schedules.

Disruption in the UK was limited, though US airlines faced greater challenges due to the massive Thanksgiving holiday travel rush.

Due to this, almost 90 flights got cancelled in Australia.

As reported by the authorities, the system update was done “smoothly” with around 5,000 planes already updated. The planes that are left are expected to be cleared for service as software updates are completed and replacement parts are installed.