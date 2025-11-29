 
UAE National Day: Fireworks, holidays and traffic alerts across emirates

Police in Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain on high alert, warning of heavy traffic on major roads

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

November 29, 2025

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. — Reuters
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is gearing up for National Day celebrations, with fireworks, public events and holiday traffic measures planned across all emirates.

Fireworks will illuminate Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah throughout the long weekend.

In Abu Dhabi, Yas Island will host shows at 9pm on December 2 and December 3, while Emirates Palace will hold its display at 9:15pm on December 2.

In Dubai, Global Village will feature fireworks at 9pm on 1, 2 and 3 December. Jumeirah Beach Residence will have its show at 9pm on 2 December, and Dubai Festival City will stage fireworks and entertainment at 8pm the same night.

Hatta will hold its display at 8pm on 2 December, while Souq Al Seef and Bluewaters will host 9pm shows. Al Ain and Al Mughirah Bay will also take part in the nationwide celebrations.

Decorations have gone up across the country as residents prepare for the holiday, with public holidays declared for 1 and 2 December.

Police in Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain on high alert, warning of heavy traffic on major roads during Union Day. Authorities have urged residents to plan ahead, leave early and follow traffic instructions.

Dubai Airport, meanwhile, is experiencing significant congestion as thousands of travellers move through terminals for the holiday period. Airport authorities have advised passengers to arrive early and account for delays caused by traffic and parking pressures.

