Four killed, 10 wounded in California shooting: US police

A police officer works at the scene after several people were shot at a family gathering in Stockton, California, US on November 29, 2025. — Reuters

Approximately 14 individuals were struck by gunfire: Sheriff's office.

Detectives "working to determine circumstances" behind incident.

Authorities seek information, video, any witnesses to tragedy.

LOS ANGELES: Four people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting in California on Saturday night, US police said, calling it a "targeted incident".

"Approximately 14 individuals were struck by gunfire, and four victims have been confirmed deceased," San Joaquin County Sheriff's office said on social media, adding that information about the shooting in Stockton was limited.

The sheriff's office said detectives were "working to determine the circumstances leading up to this tragedy".

"Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities," it said.

"We are urging anyone with information, video footage, or who may have witnessed any part of this incident to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office immediately," police said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom had been briefed on the shooting, his office said in a post to social media.