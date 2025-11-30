 
Geo News

Four killed, 10 wounded in California shooting: US police

"Early indications suggest this may be targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities," says official

By
AFP
|

November 30, 2025

A police officer works at the scene after several people were shot at a family gathering in Stockton, California, US on  November 29, 2025. — Reuters
A police officer works at the scene after several people were shot at a family gathering in Stockton, California, US on  November 29, 2025. — Reuters
  • Approximately 14 individuals were struck by gunfire: Sheriff's office.
  • Detectives "working to determine circumstances" behind incident.
  • Authorities seek information, video, any witnesses to tragedy.

LOS ANGELES: Four people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting in California on Saturday night, US police said, calling it a "targeted incident".

"Approximately 14 individuals were struck by gunfire, and four victims have been confirmed deceased," San Joaquin County Sheriff's office said on social media, adding that information about the shooting in Stockton was limited.

The sheriff's office said detectives were "working to determine the circumstances leading up to this tragedy".

"Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities," it said.

"We are urging anyone with information, video footage, or who may have witnessed any part of this incident to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office immediately," police said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom had been briefed on the shooting, his office said in a post to social media.

More From World

WATCH: Australian PM Albanese marries partner in private ceremony video
WATCH: Australian PM Albanese marries partner in private ceremony
Sri Lanka declares emergency as cyclone toll hits 132
Sri Lanka declares emergency as cyclone toll hits 132
Bangladesh ex-PM Zia in 'very critical' condition
Bangladesh ex-PM Zia in 'very critical' condition
Pope to visit Istanbul's Blue Mosque
Pope to visit Istanbul's Blue Mosque
How successful has OPEC+'s oil output policy been in 2025?
How successful has OPEC+'s oil output policy been in 2025?
US halts asylum decisions as troop killing sparks migrant crackdown
US halts asylum decisions as troop killing sparks migrant crackdown
Airbus forces urgent software recall on A320 jets after radiation-linked control fault
Airbus forces urgent software recall on A320 jets after radiation-linked control fault
Ukraine's top negotiator quits after graft raid, throwing peace talks into doubt
Ukraine's top negotiator quits after graft raid, throwing peace talks into doubt
Chinese urged to flee Tajikistan border after drone attack from Afghanistan kills three
Chinese urged to flee Tajikistan border after drone attack from Afghanistan kills three