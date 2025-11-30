 
Governor's rule in KP being 'seriously considered': state minister

State Minister for Law Aqeel Malik highlights "governance and security issues" in province

November 30, 2025

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik addresses an event. — APP/File
State Minister for Law Aqeel Malik said Friday that the federal government was "seriously pondering" over imposing a governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtnukhwa (KP), citing poor governance, terrorism and border situation with Afghanistan.

"The situation in KP is evident to everyone, given the cross-border terrorism and governance issues," he said while speaking on Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan".

Malik said the federal government was evaluating the move in light of security and safety concerns, as well as national security priorities.

Criticising the provincial leadership, he said that KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and his team "badly failed" in ensuring effective governance and having a "workable situation" with the federation.

"They do not maintain coordination or cohesion with the federation," he added.

The state minister cautioned that the province appeared to be moving toward governor's rule, emphasising that such a measure was not unprecedented in Pakistan’s history.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

