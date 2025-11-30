Here's how Australian PM Anthony Albanese met his wife, Jodie Haydon

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) and his new wife Jodie Haydon walk together during their wedding ceremony in Canberra on November 29, 2025.— AFP

In March 2020, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was speaking at a dinner event about his favourite South Sydney Rabbitohs — a rugby league team — when he heard Jodie Haydon call out, “Up the Rabbitohs.”

Albanese introduced himself after that encounter, but the real step forward came from Haydon. She later reached out to the premier on X, with a “hey, we’re both single”.

The Woodford Folk Festival event at Young Henry’s brewery in Newtown became the place of their first proper meeting, where Haydon had been invited by the Australian PM.

The couple found the Covid 19 as an opportunity to know each other and gave them room to grow their relationship.

The couple suddenly came under the spotlight after their pictures were dropped on social media, which their close friends described as a friendly relationship.

Albanese was involved in a serious car accident in 2021, after which Haydon said in an interview that she realised she loved him.

The Australian PM proposed to his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day 2024, saying he had found a partner "who I want to spend the rest of my life with".

Following a year of dating, they tied the knot with Jodie Haydon in a private ceremony held in his office.

Albanese planned the proposal date, location, and even designed a custom diamond ring by Cerrone Jewellers in his electorate, Leichhardt.

Haydon was born in 1979, grew up to her grandparents in Avoca.

She spent her childhood in Avoca, bonding with her grandparents and juggling netball, part-time work at a fish-and-chip shop, and studies at Kincumber High before her family relocated to Sydney, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Although she belonged to a family of educators, Haydon viewed herself as a “powerhouse in her own right.”