British MP Tulip Siddiq handed two-year prison sentence in Bangladesh graft case

MP Tulip Siddiq attends a news conference in London, Britain October 11, 2019. — Reuters

DHAKA: A Bangladesh court sentenced British parliamentarian and former minister Tulip Siddiq to two years in jail in a corruption case involving the alleged illegal allocation of a plot of land, local media reported.

The verdict was delivered in absentia as Siddiq, her aunt and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Hasina's sister Sheikh Rehana — all co-accused in the case — were not present in court.

Hasina was sentenced to five years in jail and Rehana to seven, the local media reports said.

Hasina, who fled to neighbouring India in August 2024 at the height of an uprising against her government, was sentenced to death last month over her government's violent crackdown on demonstrators during the protests.

Last week, she was handed a combined 21-year prison sentence in other corruption cases.

Prosecutors said that the land was unlawfully allocated through political influence and collusion with senior officials, accusing the three powerful defendants of abusing their authority to secure the plot, measuring roughly 13,610 square feet, during Hasina’s tenure as prime minister.

Most of the 17 accused were absent when the judgement was pronounced.

Siddiq, who resigned in January as the UK’s minister responsible for financial services and anti-corruption efforts following scrutiny over her financial ties to Hasina, has previously dismissed the allegations as a "politically motivated smear".

Britain does not currently have an extradition treaty with Bangladesh.