 
Geo News

Apple appoints new AI chief in race to catch up—details inside

Amar Subramanya is well recognized in artificial intelligence, having most recently served as corporate vice president of AI at Microsoft

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 02, 2025

Apple appoints new AI chief in race to catch up—details inside
Apple appoints new AI chief in race to catch up—details inside

In a major shakeup, Apple has replaced its AI chief, John Giannandrea, with Amar Subramanya, a well-known veteran in artificial intelligence from Google and Microsoft.

Giannandrea, who had been Apple’s AI chief since 2018, is stepping down. The company released a statement stating, “John Giannandrea is stepping down.”

However, he will continue to work with the company until next spring in an advisory role.

Amar Subramanya is well recognized in artificial intelligence, having most recently served as corporate vice president of AI at Microsoft.

Previously Subramanya had spent 16 years at Google, and the most recent task was to lead the engineering for the Gemini Assistant.

Apple has been facing criticism that it lags behind its competitors Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and others in developing AI-driven features for its devices, including for its popular iPhones.

According to experts, the move is seen as part of revamp efforts—indeed a long-awaited one.

Apple Intelligence, the company’s answer to the ChatGPT moment, has been stumbling since its October 2024 launch.

Earlier this year, Apple had also delayed the rollout of a more dynamic Siri digital assistant until next year.

As per the press release, Subramanya will lead in critical areas, including Apple Foundation Models, ML research, and AI safety and Evaluation.

Meanwhile, Apple's market competitors, like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, have been introducing ever-improved AI models and features in a cutthroat competition to become the torchbearers of 21st-century technology.

More From Viral

A new YouTube glitch is distorting viewing experience: Know more here
A new YouTube glitch is distorting viewing experience: Know more here
kids' '6-7' chant is 400-years-old mystery: Here's every detail you need to know video
kids' '6-7' chant is 400-years-old mystery: Here's every detail you need to know
What's keeping drivers from buying EVs? Key reasons at a glance
What's keeping drivers from buying EVs? Key reasons at a glance
Why Netflix cast button disappeared from your phone: Know all key details
Why Netflix cast button disappeared from your phone: Know all key details
Uber Eats deliveries to go robotic in student areas in teamup with Starship
Uber Eats deliveries to go robotic in student areas in teamup with Starship
Severe weather warning: 42 million Americans brace for storm stretching 1,200 miles
Severe weather warning: 42 million Americans brace for storm stretching 1,200 miles
World AIDS Day 2025: 40-year fight against an epidemic— What's still unfinished?
World AIDS Day 2025: 40-year fight against an epidemic— What's still unfinished?
What if Sun goes dark? Experts examine deadly reality behind upcoming sci-fi film
What if Sun goes dark? Experts examine deadly reality behind upcoming sci-fi film
Reading & Leeds 2026 headliners revealed: Here's full list
Reading & Leeds 2026 headliners revealed: Here's full list