Pakistani community leads green tribute on 54th UAE National Day

People attend UAE's 54th National Day. — Reporter

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) marked its 54th National Day on Monday with vibrant celebrations across the country, as the Pakistani community joined events with special activities and cultural performances.

Fireworks, traditional shows and community gatherings lit up Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates as residents celebrated the UAE’s National Day.

Pakistan's newly appointed Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, congratulated the UAE leadership and people in a video message. He said the country’s path of tolerance, innovation and sustainable development had inspired the region and the wider world.

In Dubai, the Pashtun community organised a special event focused on environmental awareness.

Participants pose with a sapling on the occasion of celebration of UAE's 24th National Day. — Reporter

Businessman and social worker Abdul Khaliq, who has spent 42 years helping green the emirate, distributed 54 saplings to mark the 54th National Day.

He said the trees would grow into strong shade-giving plants that would make Dubai’s environment more pleasant in the years ahead.

The event featured traditional Pakistan's Pashto music and UAE flags, highlighting the community’s support for a greener Dubai.

Separately, Pakistani businessman and social worker Chaudhry Sibtain hosted a joint celebration for Emirati and Pakistani residents.

Pakistani and Emirati communities joined hands in a traditional Emirati Al Ayyala dance, moving in rhythm to UAE national music during the opening moments of the event.

Speaking with Geo News, the assembly members said the UAE's governance model serves as an example for many countries, including Pakistan.

The celebrations ended with Emirati and Pakistani participants cutting a National Day cake and extending greetings and good wishes to the UAE leadership.