Ajax allows only 'one' fan into rearranged match

December 02, 2025

A terminally ill Ajax supporter will be the only fan permitted to attend the club’s rearranged Eredivisie fixture against Groningen on Tuesday afternoon, December 2.

The match was abandoned on Sunday, November 30, after just a few minutes when a section of spectators set off a massive pyrotechnic display.

Although authorities decided the game being officially behind closed doors, Ajax have made an exception for one fan.

The fan named Peter who is in hospice care wanted to see one last match. He is a lifelong footballer, referee, and a die hearted Ajax follower.

He was left truly heartbroken when Sunday’s game was called off.

The charity WensenAbmulance Noord-Holland, which aids fulfil final wishes for seriously ill patients, supported his visit and appealed for him to be allowed to attend the rescheduled fixture.

After social media calls for compassion, Ajax confirmed Peter, accompanied by his son and carer, could watch from the stands.

The club had previously condemned the pyrotechnic disruption as “utterly outrageous” with an Eredivisie investigation underway. 

