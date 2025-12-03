Winter chills grip Karachi as temperature drops to single digit

A view of foggy weather on the arrival of winter season at morning time in Karachi on December 5, 2024. — APP

KARACHI, QUETTA: For the residents of the metropolis, who for the most part of the year witness warm weather conditions, are now experiencing a notable decrease in temperature with mercury dropping down to single digits in the city to essentially mark the arrival of short-lived winter for Karachiites.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the temperature at Karachi's Jinnah Terminal and in the surrounding areas was recorded at 8.9 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office has further said that the weather in Karachi is likely to remain dry and cool at night during the next 24 hours.

With humidity levels currently at 42%, the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 28°C.

The PMD added that cool winds were blowing in the city from northeast at three kilometres per hour and the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.5°C.

Meanwhile, Quetta and its surrounding areas, have reported extremely cold and dry weather with mercury dropping below the freezing point and recorded as low as -6°C in Balochistan's capital.

In Kalat and Ziarat, it fell even below to -7°C.