China replicated SpaceX's Falcon 9-like rocket landing: Here's what followed

LandSpace lifted off its Zhuque-3 rocket on its maiden orbital test flight earlier this week

December 04, 2025

China replicated SpaceX's Falcon 9-like rocket landing: Here's what followed

In a bid to establish its capabilities in reusable rocket technology, China's spaceflight firm LandSpace tried to replicate SpaceX's successful Falcon 9 rocket landing, and while the rocket successfully achieved orbit, the attempt to land the first-stage booster failed in an unfortunate mishap.

LandSpace lifted off its Zhuque-3 rocket on its maiden orbital test flight from Jiuquan in northwest China earlier this week.

What happened to LandSpace's Zhuque-3 rocket during first test flight? 

During the landing phase, an anomaly occurred when the first-stage engine ignited, preventing a soft landing on the designated recovery pad. The booster resulted in a high-speed crash, with debris landing at the edge of the recovery area.

The Chinese spaceflight firm acknowledged the setback in an official statement, indicating that a thorough probe into the incident is underway to find out the issues and apply necessary adjustments for future attempts.

This incident highlights the challenges companies face while trying to copy SpaceX's pioneering work in reusable rockets, as the Elon Musk-owned spaceflight giant has perfected its landing techniques over nearly a decade. SpaceX reuses boosters multiple times to lower launch costs and increase launch frequency.

On the other hand, LandSpace's initial attempt reflects the intricacies involved in developing reliable rocket landing systems.

Despite this disappointment, the pursuit of reusable rocket technology is vital for the future of space exploration and commercial launches.

While learning from experience, LandSpace joins a growing list of companies striving to excel in the rapidly evolving aerospace sector.

