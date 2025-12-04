Red Dead Redemption now playable on Netflix for Android, iOS

Red Dead Redemption, the massively famed title published by the maker of the legendary GTA, is now finally good to play, available on Netflix, weeks after reports hinting at its debut on the streaming platform.

Netflix has made Red Dead Redemption playable on both Android and iOS, in a first.

Red Dead Redemption's Netflix availability is bundled with the beloved Undead Nightmare expansion, offering both Western action and a zombie-horror twist.

The mobile version is tailored to touchscreens, allowing players to engage in bounty hunting, horseback rides, saloon poker, and duels using taps and swipes.

How to play Red Dead Redemption on Netflix?

All it takes to play Red Dead Redemption on Netflix is a subscription. With no extra fees, ads, or in-app purchases required, Netflix users just need to download and play the renowned title by Rockstar San Diego.

What makes this move significant is that Red Dead Redemption was previously exclusive to consoles and PCs. But now, smartphone users can enjoy the complete host of Red Dead Redemption features on Netflix, including all original missions, side quests, open-world exploration, and the iconic Western soundtrack.

With touch controls, users can experience gunfights, horseback chases, and standoffs without a controller. Additionally, Netflix is expanding its gaming offerings to its TV app in a bid to let you play on the big screen with your phone being the controller.

Red Dead Redemption's debut on Netflix is perfect for those wanting to relive one of gaming’s greatest Western stories.

While longtime fans can revisit John Marston’s journey, newcomers can easily dive into this legendary title, with no extra besides a Netflix subscription.