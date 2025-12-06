48 teams, 12 groups: FIFA World Cup 2026 draw sets stage for biggest event ever

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, US President Donald Trump, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney during the draw Pool at John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, Washington, DC, US on December 5, 2025. — Reuters

Trump, Sheinbaum, Carney join Infantino for the expanded WC launch.

Star-studded event features Bocelli, Klum, Hart, multiple sports icons.

6 spots undecided ahead of March playoffs; full schedule out Saturday.

The 48 teams set to contest the biggest FIFA World Cup in history were sorted into 12 groups on Friday, marking the first major step towards next summer’s expanded tournament across North America.

The drawing ceremony took place at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC, where US President Donald J. Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino to represent the three countries co-hosting the expanded global soccer tournament.

"This will be the greatest FIFA World Cup ever. The greatest event humanity will ever see," Infantino said before the draw.

"I will put it in terms that the American audience will understand," he added. "The World Cup is like 104 Super Bowls in one month."

Friday's festivities were hosted by supermodel Heidi Klum and actor/comedian Kevin Hart and kicked off with a performance by legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger sang the official FIFA anthem "Desire," followed by the presentation of the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize to Trump. Wayne Gretzky, Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal and Aaron Judge participated in the drawing.

Forty-two nations have qualified. The other six participants are still to be determined through UEFA and inter-confederation playoffs being held in March.

In 188 days, Mexico will play the first match of the tournament on June 11 against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The complete World Cup schedule, including venues and kickoff times, will be confirmed at noon ET on Saturday.

The United States is in Group D along with Australia, Paraguay and a yet-to-be-determined European playoff team (Turkey, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo).

Team USA will play Paraguay on June 12 (Inglewood, Calif.), Australia on June 19 (Seattle) and the third group member on June 25 (Inglewood, Calif).

Mexico is in Group A with South Korea, South Africa and a yet-to-be-determined European playoff team (Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia or Ireland).

Joining Canada in Group B are Switzerland, Qatar and a yet-to-be-determined European playoff team (Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina).

The top two finishers from each group, along with the eight best third-place teams, will advance to the final 32 for the knockout stage.

The championship match will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Matches are taking place in 16 cities across North America, including two in Canada (Toronto, Vancouver) and three in Mexico (Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara).

Locations across the US are Atlanta, Boston (Foxborough, Mass.), Dallas (Arlington, Texas), Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles (Inglewood, Calif.), Miami (Miami Gardens, Fla.), New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, N.J.), Philadelphia, San Francisco (Santa Clara, Calif.) and Seattle.

The pre-tournament favourites, according to DraftKings, are Spain (+450), England (+600), France (+700), Brazil (+800) and Argentina (+800).

Argentina is the defending World Cup champion, with superstar Lionel Messi leading the team to a championship in the 32-team tournament in Qatar in 2022.

The rest of the 2026 FIFA World Cup groups:

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, TBD (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland or Albania)

Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cabo Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, TBD (Bolivia, Suriname or Iraq)

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, TBD (New Caledonia, Jamaica or Congo DR)

Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana