Finally! India break toss jinx as Rahul gets lucky

India's captain KL Rahul smiles after winning the toss against South Africa before the start of the match on December 6, 2025. X/@BCCI

India finally won an ODI toss after losing 20 in a row as stand-in skipper KL Rahul broke the scarcely believable jinx against South Africa on Saturday.

Visiting captain Temba Bavuma called heads, but the coin came down as tails for Rahul to celebrate with a fist bump as India's curse of a million-to-one ended in Visakhapatnam.

It was more than two years since India won the toss in a one-day match.

The crowd roared, and a smiling Rahul elected to bowl in the deciding third match of the series, which was level at 1-1.

India's players were quick to congratulate Rahul, who is leading the ODI team in place of the injured Shubman Gill.

Rahul credited presenter Murali Kartik for his presence as a lucky charm as India won their first ODI toss since the World Cup semi-final in Mumbai against New Zealand on November 15, 2023.

"You should do more tosses for us," a beaming Rahul said.

Former India batter Sanjay Bangar said Rahul's ploy of flipping the coin with his left hand instead of the usual right did the trick.