Pakistan's Wasim Akram hails 'incredible' Starc after Ashes heroics

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram believes even more is to come from Australia's "incredible" veteran Ashes wrecking ball Mitchell Starc.

Akram was reacting to Starc surpassing his tally of 414 wickets during the Brisbane Test against England on Thursday, becoming the leading left-arm pace bowler of all time.

"Congratulations to Starc on passing my tally of wickets," Akram told AFP, saying that the 35-year-old's passion and commitment helped set him apart.

"Starc has shown a great amount of dedication and focus in these times of too much cricket, having T20 leagues with big money coming your way.

"He did play T20 leagues but then decided to play more Tests and left the shorter format because he wanted to be remembered as one of the best in the world in the history of the game.

"Ten years down the line, if anyone decides to have an all-time Test team, then Starc will be named in that team for sure."

Despite trumping Akram, Starc described the Pakistani great as the "pinnacle".

"Wasim's still a far better bowler than I am," Starc said on Thursday.

Akram dismissed the debate over who is the greatest.

"It is difficult to compare both of us because we are from different eras," he said. "People say that I played on placid tracks and he played on bouncy Aussie tracks, so that was different.

"But nowadays batters have a different mindset and they play aggressive shots even on good balls, so that makes wicket-taking a more difficult art."

Akram said he believed Starc's passion could take him further.

"He is 35 and his pace is still there and passion remains at its peak. He has been incredible as a fast bowler and is enjoying fast bowling, so can go on and on."

Starc, who claimed the crucial wickets of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook in the day-night clash, became the leading wicket-taking left-arm pacer in Test cricket with 418 scalps, surpassing Akram, who previously held the record with 414 wickets in 104 Tests.

The 35-year-old added three more to his tally after surpassing Akram's all-time record and finished the opening day with sensational bowling figures of 6/71 in 19 overs, while Joe Root's drought-ending century kept England afloat as the touring side reached 325/9.

