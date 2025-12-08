Indonesia celebrates birth of first locally-born giant panda cub 'Satrio Wiratama'

Indonesia has welcomed the country’s first-ever locally-born giant panda cub, born to a 15-year-old mother, Hu Chun, imported from China in September 2017 as part of a breeding and research loan.

The Taman Safari zoo in Bogor, West Java, shared that the male cub was in good health; however, at this early stage, it is not accessible to the public.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced the baby panda’s name, Satrio Wiratama, symbolising hope and resilience. It also symbolises Indonesia and China’s shared commitment to protect endangered species.

Nicknamed Rio, Wiratama is in stable condition and under 24-hour monitoring by the zoo’s team to ensure proper medical care.

Taman Safari zoo said, “This birth is a result of a long-term international cooperation program that has been ongoing for a decade, since the arrival of giant pandas Hu Chun and Cai Tao to Indonesia in 2017 as part of a 10-year conservation partnership with China.”

The zoo further revealed that the cub is opening its eyes, making early motor movements and developing temperature control.

They further asked the public to continue praying for the health and safety of the country’s first-ever locally born panda.

The giant pandas were earlier declared endangered; however, in 2021, the China’s State Council Information Office said that the species was not enlisted "endangered' anymore as more than 1,800 were living in wild.