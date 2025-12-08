Elon Musk says X now rules EU news: Find out why

Elon Musk has claimed big that social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has beaten all other news sources in the European Union, which consists of 27 countries, becoming the number one choice of the EU.

The statement comes at a time when X is facing a strained relationship with the EU, which is intensifying their focus on the platform’s regulatory adherence and transparency.

In a repost on his X account—which listed all 27 EU member states where X has reportedly outranked traditional and digital news outlets in user reliance—Musk wrote, "X is seeing record-breaking downloads in many countries in Europe."

It includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Cyprus, Croatia, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Germany, Ireland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

The claim suggests users in these nations increasingly rely on X for their news consumption.

Though no detailed data was provided in that post, Musk’s endorsement signals his confidence in X’s expanding role in Europe’s information ecosystem.

Hours after claiming X’s expansive reach, Musk published a separate message criticizing the EU’s governance model. He wrote, “The EU is not DEMOcracy–rule of the people–but rather BUREAUcracy–rule of the unelected bureaucrat.”

The comment spotlights Musk’s growing frustration with how the EU regulates digital platforms.

His comments are being closely linked to the European Union’s enforcement of the Digital Services Act, which mandates major platforms enforce content moderation, provide transparency reports, and control misinformation.