Seeing ChatGPT ads? OpenAI disables key feature after user backlash

Advertisements on the popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot stirred a frenzy as users began reporting seeing app suggestions while interacting with it, a claim the GPT maker has denied.

OpenAI has confirmed that it has not officially introduced ads in ChatGPT, but the confusion occurred when users noted unsolicited prompts, such as “Shop at Target,” while asking questions unrelated to shopping.

Responding to the backlash, OpenAI's Chief Research Officer Mark Chen acknowledged the issue and admitted that the company “fell short” in managing these suggestions.

“Anything that feels like an ad needs to be handled with care,” he stated, while announcing that the company has disabled this feature while working to improve the model’s precision. Chen also mentioned plans to implement better controls for users to manage app suggestions.

OpenAI Vice President Nick Turley emphasised that there are currently no live tests for ads on ChatGPT and dismissed any screenshots claiming to show ads. He reassured users that if OpenAI would decide to incorporate ads in future, it will take place with user trust in mind.

The backlash comes amid an internal memo from CEO Sam Altman, which declared a “code red” for ChatGPT, focusing on enhancing the service's quality while delaying several initiatives.

This reassurance reflects OpenAI's commitment to addressing user concerns and maintaining the integrity of ChatGPT's ad-free experience.