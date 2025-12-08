Arshad Nadeem wins National Games javelin gold with 81.81m throw

WAPDA's Arshad Nadeem in action during the men's Javelin throw final at the 35th National Games in Karachi on December 8, 2025. — X/@faizanlakhani

Representing WAPDA, Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem clinched the gold medal in the men’s javelin event at the ongoing 35th National Games at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, recording a best throw of 81.81 metres to finish on top of the field.

WAPDA’s Yasir Sultan secured the silver medal with a throw of 70.77m, while Pakistan Army’s Abrar Ali claimed the bronze after registering a best effort of 67.68m.

Arshad, widely regarded as Pakistan’s javelin superstar and an Olympic gold medallist, is featuring in the National Games, where his participation and gold-medal performance have provided a major boost for local athletics and especially for the country’s javelin throwers.

Only two days earlier, on Saturday, Arshad had pinned high hopes on the National Games as a platform to bring emerging talent into the limelight.

Speaking to the media during the star-studded opening ceremony at the National Bank Stadium, he said he was confident the event would help Pakistan unearth promising athletes across disciplines.

“National Games will bring out new talent for Pakistan,” Arshad said, expressing his belief that strong performers at this year’s edition could go on to represent the country internationally. “I am sure that good talent will emerge in every athletics event this time. Performers will emerge from here and will go on to make Pakistan’s name shine on the international stage.”

He added that the top performers at the Games would be invited to a national camp, with the possibility of earning selection for a busy international calendar next year.

“Top performers of the National Games will be invited to a camp. There are plenty of events next year, and they may as well represent Pakistan in them,” he noted.

The javelin thrower, who recently defended his gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games, said his focus remained firmly on major international competitions, including the Diamond League, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Despite having battled injury issues earlier this year, he said he was now fully fit and aiming higher.

“I performed well despite the injury this year. I am completely fit now, and [if my fitness remains the same] I will target the record throw,” Arshad said, underlining his determination to keep improving as he inspires the next generation of Pakistani javelin throwers.