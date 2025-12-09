Google uses publishers’ online content without consent, EU launches probe again

Tech titan Google is once again facing an investigation by the European Union for allegedly using publishers’ online content and YouTube videos to train its artificial intelligence models.

The latest instance of Google's purportedly unethical AI training practices marks the EU's second inquiry into Google in less than a month.

The development highlights Big Tech's questionable dominance in emerging technologies, which is believed to be hindering competition and potentially weakening relations with the US.

What concerns the European Commission most is that Google is possibly utilising publishers’ content for its AI-generated summaries, known as AI Overviews, without rightfully compensating them or giving them the option to refuse.

Similar worries have been expressed over Google’s use of user-uploaded YouTube videos.

EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera stated, “Google may be abusing its dominant position as a search engine to impose unfair trading conditions on publishers.” She emphasised the importance of a healthy information ecosystem, which relies on publishers having the resources to produce quality content.

Responding to the EU probe, Google rejected the complaints from independent publishers, arguing that such actions could stifle innovation in a highly competitive market. A Google spokesperson stated, “Europeans deserve to benefit from the latest technologies.”

Including the Independent Publishers Alliance and lawyer Tim Cowen, critics are of the view that Google has undermined the foundational agreement of the internet by prioritising its AI services over fair use of content.

If found guilty of violating EU antitrust rules, Google could face fines of up to 10% of its global annual revenue.