Big win for US' renewable energy: Federal judge revokes Trump's wind power ban

US judge revokes Trump's ban on wind power projects: Find out how

In what seems to be a big win for the United States' renewable energy sector, a federal judge named Patti Saris has overturned President Donald Trump’s ban on new wind power projects.

Saris is the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, ruling that Trump’s ban was “arbitrary and capricious and contrary to law.”

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers responded to the ruling. “Offshore wind projects were given unfair, preferential treatment while the rest of the energy industry was hindered by burdensome regulations.”

Trump issued a memorandum on January 20, stalling permits and leases for both offshore and onshore wind farms, pending a federal review.

Judge Saris argued that federal agencies failed to provide a reasoned explanation for such a drastic shift in U.S. energy policy.

Challenge the ban, seventeen states in May, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, filed a lawsuit against Trump. They argued that it posed “an existential threat to the wind industry.”

“This is a big victory in our fight to keep tackling the climate crisis and protect one of our best sources of clean, reliable, and affordable energy,” said James while celebrating the ruling.

States in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic have been focused on developing offshore wind projects to meet future energy demands while reducing carbon emissions.

This ruling is expected to attract new investment and drive growth in the wind energy sector.