'State within a state' established in Karachi on Sindh Culture Day, says MQM-P leader

In a fresh jibe at ruling Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar criticised the recent orgaisation of Sindhi Culture Day in the province, saying that a “state within a state” was established on Karachi’s main roads in the name of the festival.

Speaking at a press conference alongside leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi and other MQM-P leaders, Sattar said that under the guise of Sindhi Culture Day, incidents of unrest, rioting and violence took place on Karachi’s roads and at various locations on December 7.

He said public and private property was damaged, expressions of hostility towards the country were made, and weapons were openly displayed.

Sattar, who is also a member of the National Assembly on the treasury benches, described the incidents as shameful and regrettable, saying they deserved strong condemnation in criticism of the ruling ally.

He said that the law of state was violated in the name of celebrating culture as if "Sindhu Desh" had been declared.

Sattar condemned the police confrontation, and incidents where several people were injured. He said the acts were frightening and dangerous, and that the cases registered against these incidents include offences of terrorism, attempted murder and other sections.

The MQM-P leader said he had expected a response from the Sindh government on the entire episode. He said the spokesperson of the Sindh government reacts to minor matters, yet no reaction was issued on this incident.

He added that the court’s attitude regarding those arrested red-handed was also evident, claiming that when the suspects were produced before the court, the court “fought their case itself”, leaving them with no need for a lawyer, and most of the detainees were released.

He said participants of the rally used abusive language against the Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, and upon reaching the Governor House, their aim was to target the governor himself. He said the dignity of the governor was toyed with and threats were issued against his family, yet the courts remained silent.

Sattar said Pakistan’s integrity was challenged, Karachi’s peace was disrupted, and a conspiracy to create conflict was underway. He urged the Sindh government to ensure no one takes the law into their own hands. He demanded that the Sindh High Court (SHC) take suo motu notice, form a commission, and investigate the incident.