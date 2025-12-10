ECP rejects CM Bugti's plea to postpone LG polls in Quetta

Security personnel stand guard at the headquarters of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on September 21, 2023. — AFP

Quetta LG polls to be held on December 28, 2025: ECP.

Says peaceful and uninterrupted polling must be ensured.

ECP member warns harsh winter may reduce voter turnout.



ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti’s petition to postpone local government elections in Quetta.

Bugti filed the petition on Monday, citing the deteriorating law and order situation in the provincial capital and the suspension of internet services as reasons for postponing the local government elections in Quetta.

In its written order today, the ECP said that the polls will be held as per the previously announced schedule.

The Election Commission stated that polling in Quetta district will take place on December 28, 2025, saying that all institutions must assist in accordance with the Constitution.

“Every possible support must be extended to the bodies assigned the responsibility of conducting elections in Quetta,” the ECP said. It also directed that foolproof security arrangements be made to ensure the safety of voters, candidates, the public, and polling staff.

“Peaceful polling in Quetta must be ensured without interruption,” the ECP order read.

However, ECP member Shah Muhammad noted in a dissenting note that harsh winter conditions could reduce voter turnout. He highlighted that people often migrate to other districts during the winter season.