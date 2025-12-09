Muhammad Hashir secures bronze for Pakistan at IJSO 2025

Muhammad Hashir (left), a student from Balochistan Residential College Loralai, poses with ISJO President after bronze medal for Pakistan at ISJO 2025. — Facebook@BRCLOfficial

Muhammad Hashir, a student from Balochistan Residential College Loralai, has secured a bronze medal for Pakistan at the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) 2025, marking a proud achievement for the nation's young scientific talent on the global stage.

The competition, held from November 23 to December 2 in Sirius, Russia, brought together the brightest young minds from 80 countries to compete in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Hashir's performance stood out among hundreds of participants under the age of 16, bringing honour to Pakistan through his exceptional problem-solving abilities and scientific knowledge.

Pakistan's delegation consisted of six carefully selected students who earned their spots through a competitive national selection process organised by the Pakistan Science Foundation and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Alongside Hashir from Balochistan, the team included Muhammad Zakariya from KP, Faisal Sattar from Balochistan, Mahendra Maheshwari from Sindh, Yasir Habib from Punjab, and Hamdan Ishaq representing the Federal region.

The students were accompanied by their team leaders, who guided them through both theoretical and experimental science examinations.

The International Junior Science Olympiad is a prestigious annual competition that serves as a platform for countries worldwide to nurture young scientific talent and showcase their students’ capabilities.

For Pakistan, participation in such international forums reflects the country's ongoing commitment to science education and youth development in STEM fields.

The Pakistan Science Foundation and the Ministry of Science and Technology have extended their congratulations to all participating students and their mentors.

The bronze medal achievement has been celebrated as a testament to the dedication of Pakistan’s young students and the efforts of educators who prepare them for international competition.

This success serves as an inspiration for students across the nation to pursue excellence in science and technology, demonstrating that Pakistani youth can compete at the highest levels when given the opportunity and support.