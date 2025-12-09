Two Constitutional Amendments enough, no room for more, says Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zaradri speaks to the media at the FPCCI office in Lahore on December 9, 20025. — Facebook@Bilawalhouse

Bilawal says Constitution cannot be repeatedly altered.

PML-N should appoint their own governor in Sindh: Bilawal.

Politician says PPP will not take ministries in Punjab.

Opposing further changes to the Constitution, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday said that two amendments were enough from one parliament and that there is "no room for more tweaks".

"The Constitution is not a document that can be changed repeatedly," Bilawal said while speaking to senior journalists in Lahore.

Bilawal's remarks come amid circulating rumours concerning a prospective 28th Constitutional Amendment, which has only been strengthened by remarks made by Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah, saying that the legislation would be tabled soon.

The PPP chief's apparent opposition to further tweaks refers to the 26th and 27th Constitutional amendments passed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led (PML-N) ruling coalition in October and November, respectively.

Although the PML-N enjoys a simple majority via its 131 seats in the National Assembly, the PPP's support still holds key significance in passing of any future amendments, as 224 votes are required to secure a two-thirds majority for making any changes to the Constitution.

The ruling coalition also includes 22 members from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), five from the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (Q), and four from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Additionally, one member each from the PML-Zia, National Party, and BAP Party, along with four independent lawmakers, back the government.

The opposition holds 89 seats in the lower house of parliament.

In the Senate, the ruling alliance commands 61 members, while the opposition has 35. To pass the amendment in the upper house, the government needs a two-thirds majority — 64 votes in total.

Soon after the recent amendments, which inter alia, created the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), Sanaullah, on November 11, said that the upcoming amendment, 28th, would focus on matters related to education, population, and local governments (LGs).

The PM's aide later repeated his earlier remarks on November 17, saying that if a consensus is achieved, the government can move forward with formally presenting the 28th Amendment in parliament.

'Make South Punjab a province first'

Expanding on the issue of the creation of provinces, Bilawal said that before doing so, the resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly should be implemented.

"The Senate commission had declared that South Punjab should be made a province.

"First, reach a consensus to make South Punjab a province and then move forward," the PPP chief remarked, adding that he "cannot even think of dividing Punjab".

"Before creating more provinces, create those where there is consensus on creating new provinces," the PPP chairman noted.

"A law on the local government system was made in Punjab, if I had done so in Sindh, people would have opposed it," he added.

"They cannot digest my presence in Punjab, I tell them to come to Sindh.

"I also say that they should appoint their own governor in Sindh, who has not been appointed yet," the politician said without taking any names.

Speaking on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bilawal said that he had no personal enmity with the former ruling party's founder, Imran Khan but that the latter's method of politics was wrong.

"The province [KP], which is the responsibility of PTI, their government has failed there," he added.

Highlighting that the PPP will not take any ministries in Punjab, Bilawal said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was doing a good job.