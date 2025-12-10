BBL 15: Babar Azam gets dedicated jersey number for Sydney Sixers

Babar Azam poses in Sydney Sixers kit. — Instagram@sixersbbl

Pakistan's batting star Babar Azam has been assigned a distinctive jersey number by the Sydney Sixers for his stint in the Big Bash League 2025-26, which will take place from December 14 to January 25.

Considered among the top modern-day batters, Babar joined the Sixers as a direct signing for the league’s 15th season.

To bank on the star batter's fame, the Sixers launched a special fan zone in October, titled "Babaristan" to celebrate the 31-year-old's maiden stint in the BBL.

Earlier that month, the Sixers also brought in experienced pacer Mitchell Starc, who has been leading the Australian men's cricket team's pace attack since his international debut in 2010.

Starc's inclusion into the side meant contradictory jersey numbers as he and Babar both don No.56 in international cricket and franchise leagues across the world.

As a result, the Sixers allotted a three-figure number to Babar, "056", while Starc will don his usual jersey number (56).

The Sixers made the announcement by sharing a video on their social media handles, featuring Babar unveiling the jersey.

The franchise also shared photographs of the former Pakistan captain wearing the kit with a special number.

For the unversed, Babar is expected to make his highly anticipated BBL debut on December 14 as Sydney Sixers are scheduled to take on Perth Scorchers in the curtain raiser at the latter's home ground.

Meanwhile, several other Pakistani stars will also feature in the upcoming season. Pacer Shaheen Afridi was picked by Brisbane Heat as the first overseas and platinum pick, while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has joined the Melbourne Renegades.

Right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has been retained by the Melbourne Stars, former Pakistan U19 all-rounder Hassan Khan will return to the Renegades, leg-spinner and current Pakistan T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan has signed with the Sydney Thunder, and pacer Hasan Ali has been picked by the Adelaide Strikers.