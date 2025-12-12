'Global superstars': Aaron Finch heaps praise on Pakistani cricketers lighting up BBL

A collage of Pakistani star batter Babar Azam, Australian cricketer Aaron Finch, and Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Rizwan. — Instagram/AFP

Australian cricket great Aaron Finch has heaped high praise on Babar Azam, calling the former Pakistan captain one of the toughest batters he ever faced, as he lauded the number of Pakistani superstars elevating the Big Bash League (BBL) this season.

Finch, speaking on a recent podcast hosted by BBL, said Babar’s arrival at Sydney Thunder has injected major excitement into the tournament. Reflecting on their on-field battles, the former Australian captain described Babar as a generational talent.

"You've got one of the best players that I've ever played against. I played against Babar in Pakistan, and it was almost impossible to get him out,” Finch recalled. “I know he's been a little bit more quiet in the last 18 months, but he's a world-beater at his very best."

Babar stands as the headline name among the seven Pakistani players in this year’s BBL, with the Thunder securing him ahead of the season. The star batter has expressed his own eagerness about playing in Australia, saying he looks forward to learning from and sharing the field with top players in the league.

Finch went on to praise the broader Pakistani contingent, calling them global assets who add immense value to Australian cricket.

"They're not just Pakistan players, they're Pakistan superstars, they're global superstars. That's so important to our game because they're such great players," he said. “I think that knowledge-sharing is crucial, and that’s why having internationals in our competition matters.”

Among those internationals, Finch highlighted Mohammad Rizwan for his unique energy behind the stumps. The former skipper joked affectionately, “Mohammad Rizwan never shuts up behind the stumps, but seriously talented.”

Finch revealed that even Australia’s rising star Jake Fraser-McGurk has already learned from Rizwan within days of joining him. “He was talking about what he's learned off Rizwan already in the couple of days that he's been here,” Finch noted, emphasizing how valuable such exposure is for developing players.

Rizwan is joined in the BBL by a strong Pakistani lineup that includes Shaheen Shah Afridi (Brisbane Heat), Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), Shadab Khan (Sydney Thunder), Hasan Ali (Adelaide Strikers), and Usama Mir (Melbourne Renegades).

Finch said the presence of these seasoned internationals is “incredible” not just for the competition’s quality but for the next generation of Australian cricketers absorbing lessons from them.