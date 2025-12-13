England's David Willey finds 'certainty and security' in PSL instead of IPL

Multan Sultans' David Willey celebrates taking a wicket during their PSL match against Quetta Gladiators at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 25, 2024. — PSL

England’s bowling all-rounder David Willey said that he found more “certainty and security” in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) compared to the neighbouring country’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL has been facing notable setbacks for a year, as it has lost brand value and star cricketers, including Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, and Glenn Maxwell, who committed to attend PSL, instead of participating in IPL’s player auction, set to be held in Abu Dhabi next week.

Willey, who had also opted out of the IPL auction last year to feature in PSL's landmark 10th edition, opined that players may prioritise the latter league due to getting more game-time rather than sitting on the sidelines for around three months.

"I think it's very individual. You may never quite know how the IPL auction will pan out. I think there's a little bit more certainty and security with the PSL for players," Willey told an Indian news website on the sidelines of the ILT20, where he is representing Dubai Capitals.

"And, you know, depending on individual circumstances, people might feel like they've more chance of actually playing in the PSL rather than just sitting on the sidelines for 10-11 weeks, which can be a defining factor for people," he added.

The PSL, which began in 2016 with five franchises and later expanded to six sides in 2018, is set for further expansion with the addition of two new teams from its upcoming 11th edition, set to be played next year.

With the upcoming additions, the PSL will undergo its first major restructuring in seven years, bringing the total number of franchises to eight.