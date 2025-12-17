What is ChatGPT Images? A look at OpenAI's new image generation, creativity pioneer

What is ChatGPT Images? A look at OpenAI's new image generation tool

As wildly popular offerings like Gemini's Nano Banana Pro from tech giants are gaining traction, OpenAI has answered by releasing its ChatGPT Images, powered by the advanced model GPT Image 1.5.

The newest ChatGPT Images tool offers improved image generation capabilities and promises faster image creation and precise editing while maintaining essential visual details like lighting, composition, and facial likeness.

Is ChatGPT Images available to all users?

Yes, OpenAI's ChatGPT Images is available to ChatGPT users all around the globe.

The updated image generation AI model is capable of creating images up to four times faster than previous iterations of ChatGPT Images.

Unique features of ChatGPT Images

With the latest update, ChatGPT Images has gained a dedicated section within ChatGPT that features preset styles and inspirations, allowing users to create visuals without writing complex prompts.

What sets it apart from standalone image generation tools is that ChatGPT Images is integrated into ChatGPT's chat interface, allowing users to create and edit images while conversing with the AI chatbot.

Editing with ChatGPT Images

Users can upload existing images and request specific edits, such as adding elements, changing backgrounds, or applying stylistic transformations, while ensuring important aspects of the original image are preserved.

The biggest prowess of ChatGPT Images is precise editing and creative transformations, qualities that make it versatile for various applications, including combining multiple subjects, inserting or removing objects, and converting photos into different art forms.

How to use ChatGPT Images?

To use ChatGPT Images, users need to access GPT Image 1.5, which is accessible within the ChatGPT app and through OpenAI’s API, providing developers with powerful image generation tools for third-party applications.

The new image generation pioneer helps ChatGPT maintain its position as a leading solution for both consumer creativity and professional workflows.