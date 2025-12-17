Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Everything you need to know

Social media sensation turned boxer Jake Paul is set to face the former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Joshua, who hasn’t fought for more than a year now, is being considered the favourite but it also gives Paul a chance to silence critics who call him a hyped pretender instead of an actual worthy contender.

Where is Joshua vs Paul being held?

The fight is scheduled to take place at Kaseya Center in Miami, United States, and the fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 10:30 p.m. local time. The former NBA champion Miami Heat’s home arena can host up to 20,000 spectators for the boxing bout.

How to watch Paul vs Joshua?

The iconic fighters can be watched in action worldwide exclusively on Netflix. The subscribers of the streaming giant can watch the fight without any extra cost.

One of the most hyped fights in boxing history will also provide a massive paycheck for both fighters.

Paul has claimed that the bout’s value exceeds $276m but official estimates suggest that he’ll be splitting a $184m fight purse with Joshua.

Joshua hasn’t fought for more than a year because he had taken time off from fighting after losing to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

Paul’s official pro fight record is 12-1, and Joshua’s record is 28-4.