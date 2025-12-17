Has Susie Wiles pushed back on her bombshell interview? Here's what you need to know

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles spoke with Chris Whipple, a journalist known as an authority on White House affairs, in a bombshell interview that appeared in Vanity Fair on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Chris Whipple’s interview is based on 11 in-depth, on-the-record interviews over the past year with Susie Wiles.

Chris Whipple is best known for his 2017 book “The Gatekeepers.”

Chris Whipple's latest interview has shaken the political landscape, generating buzz on social media as President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said Trump has "an alcoholic’s personality" and called Vice President JD Vance “a conspiracy theorist.”

In a Whipple profile, Wiles depicted President Donald Trump as having traits akin to an alcoholic’s personality.

Trump stands by Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

Trump, who does not drink, an assessment Trump later in a phone interview with The Post confirmed, acknowledging he has an “obsessive and addictive personality.”

Trump defended Susie Wiles by saying, “No, she meant that I’m—you see, I’d have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have said that many times about myself, I do. It’s a very possessive personality.”

Trump added, “I’ve said that many times about myself. I’m fortunate I’m not a drinker. If I did, I could very well, because I’ve said that—what’s the word? Not possessive—possessive and addictive type personality. Oh, I’ve said it many times, many times before.”

Trump expressed full confidence in Susie Wiles, saying, “I didn’t read it, but I don’t read Vanity Fair—but she’s done a fantastic job.”

However, he rebutted the facts stated in the interview, calling Chris a “misguided interviewer.”

He added, “I think from what I hear, the facts were wrong, and it was a very misguided interviewer, purposely misguided.”

Has Susie Wiles pushed back on the interview?

Meanwhile, Susie Wiles denied it on X, calling the profile a “disingenuously framed hit piece” and arguing it painted “an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.”

Wiles declared full confidence in Trump’s leadership, writing, “The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other president has accomplished in eight years, and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade.”

While, amid all the buzz, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took to X to repost Wiles’ rebuttal post in an attempt to downplay the bombshell interview, showering Wiles with praise.

Leavitt wrote, “Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has helped President Trump achieve the most successful first 11 months in office of any President in American history."

While acknowledging Wiles's leadership, she added, “President Trump has no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie. The entire Administration is grateful for her steady leadership and united fully behind her.”