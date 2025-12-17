NCCIA officer Sarfaraz Chaudhry's resignation accepted amid Ducky Bhai row

YouTuber Saadur Rehman alias Ducky Bhai in undated photo. — Facebook/@duckybhaivlogs

NCCIA confirms acceptance of senior officers' resignations.

Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz among officers who resigned.

Asma Majeed decides to join National Forensic Agency.



As many as four officials of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), including Deputy Director General Sarfraz Chaudhry, who was accused by YouTuber Ducky Bhai of custodial torture, have resigned from their posts.

In a notification dated December 12, the NCCIA confirmed the acceptance of the four officers' resignations from their posts.

The officers included Assistant Directors Muhammad Shoaib Riaz, Muhammad Usman, while Asma Majeed, who was on the same position, has decided to join the National Forensic Agency.

The resignations of all four officers would be considered effective from November 20.

The resignations come days after the YouTuber, whose real name is Saadur Rehman, alleged facing torture and humiliation at the hands of Chaudhry.

Rehman was arrested in August on accusations of money laundering through a gambling application, and remained in NCCIA custody for almost three months.

He was released on bail on November 26.

In a video message released on his YouTube channel, Rehman claimed that Chaudhry repeatedly slapped him on the face, abused him with obscene language, forced him to bend his legs and raise his arms, and even subjected him to a video call in which a child was encouraged to hurl abuse at him.

He also accused the NCCIA officials of attempting to extort money from him, claiming that they offered to resolve his issue for Rs70-80 million.

In October, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested six NCCIA officers, including Chaudhry and Riaz, for "misuse of authority" and taking bribes to favour a complainant in an ongoing inquiry.

They were accused of receiving Rs9 million in bribes from Rehman’s wife.

During a November 3 court hearing, the FIA stated that Rs45.8 million were recovered from the suspects.

Separately, the FIA's Anti-Corruption Circle last month booked several senior NCCIA officers over their alleged involvement in extortion linked to illegal call centres.

The FIA also nominated a frontman and a foreign national allegedly involved in facilitating the illegal dealings.

At the time, sources within the FIA said that around Rs15 million was being received from 15 illegal call centres in Rawalpindi.

The extortion network generated approximately Rs120 million between September 2024 and April 2025, they added.