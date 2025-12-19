Ex-NASCAR driver Greg Biffle among seven dead in plane crash

NASCAR driver Greg Biffle is seen during a Daytona 500 media day in February 2022. — Reuters/File

Retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle was killed in a plane crash along with his wife, two children and three others at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday morning, NASCAR confirmed.

The plane, owned by Biffle, crashed and exploded into flames while attempting to land.

NASCAR said the victims were Biffle, his wife Cristina Grossu Biffle, their 5-year-old son Ryder and his 14-year-old daughter Emma from a previous marriage, as well as Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton and his son Jack Dutton.

The Biffle, Grossu, Dutton and Lunders families confirmed the fatalities in a joint statement on Thursday afternoon.

"We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones," the statement read. "This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words. Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg's daughter Emma (mother -- Nicole Lunders). Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child.

"Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them. Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him.

"Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives," the statement continued.

"We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. We are grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time. At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another."

The Statesville Regional Airport said the crash occurred at 10:15 a.m. local time, adding officials from the Federal Aviation Administration were en route to the crash site. The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

The plane, a Cessna C550, had just taken off from the airport but the pilot attempted to turn the aircraft around and land it.

Biffle, who would have turned 56 next week, won 19 Cup Series races over 14-plus seasons. He is a nominee for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

His final race on the circuit was the 2022 Geico 500 at Talladega. He was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

"Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many," NASCAR said in a statement. "His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.

"On the track, Greg's talent and tenacity earned him championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, as well as numerous wins and accolades in the NASCAR Cup Series. Beyond his racing career, he gave of himself for the betterment of our community. Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene. His tireless work saved lives.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Greg's entire family, friends, and all who were touched by his life."

Biffle, a native of Vancouver, Wash., also owns a helicopter and used it as part of the rescue effort to help people in Western North Carolina stranded by Hurricane Helene in September 2024.

North Carolina Congressman Richard Hudson said on social media that he was devastated by Biffles' deaths.

"They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others," Hudson said. "Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.

"The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene," Hudson added. "The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That's who the Biffles were.

"Our prayers are with their family, friends, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss."

Former driver Clint Bowyer shared his shock over the tragedy.

"Absolutely crushed about the loss of Greg Biffle and his beautiful family," Bowyer said on social media. "An unbelievable talent behind the controls of literally anything. Checked all the boxes ... Great guy, helped people in need, and most importantly was a great family man. Devastated for everyone!"

Statesville is located about 40 miles north of Charlotte.