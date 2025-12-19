Violence erupts in Bangladesh after wounded youth leader dies

A group of people set fire to the Prothom Alo newspaper office in Karwan Bazar, following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a student leader who had been receiving treatment in Singapore after being shot in the head, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 19, 2025. — Reuters

Thousands march in Dhaka demanding arrest of Hadi’s killers.

Fires reported at major newspaper buildings, staff trapped inside.

Police launch manhunt, offer reward for assassination suspects.

Violence broke out in Bangladesh's capital early Friday after a youth leader of the country's 2024 pro-democracy uprising who was injured in an assassination attempt died in a hospital in Singapore.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Dhaka after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, was announced, to demand that his killers be arrested.

Several buildings in the capital, including those housing the country's two leading newspapers, were set on fire, according to authorities, with staff trapped inside.

Hadi was a key figure in last year's uprising that ended the autocratic rule of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and sent her fleeing to India. He was running for a parliament seat in the February 2026 national election.

On December 12, Hadi was shot by masked assailants as he was leaving a mosque in Dhaka. He was airlifted to a hospital in Singapore for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

A group of people set fire to The Daily Star newspaper office building, following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a student leader who had been receiving treatment in Singapore after being shot in the head, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 19, 2025. — Reuters

At least three cases of arson were reported in Dhaka after the news of his death spread early Friday, a spokesperson for the Fire Brigade and Civil Defence force told AFP, including a fire at the Daily Star building and another at a building housing the Prothom Alo newspaper.

The two papers are the largest in the South Asian country, but protesters accused them of being aligned with neighbouring India, where Hasina has taken refuge.

Zyma Islam, a reporter for the Daily Star said she was trapped inside the burning building.

"I can't breathe anymore. There's too much smoke. I am inside. You are killing me," she wrote on her Facebook page.

The fire at the Daily Star building was brought under control at 1:40 am (2040 GMT), firefighting officials said.

However, 27 employees were still inside.

"We took refuge at the rear of the building and could hear them chanting slogans," Ahmed Deepto, a Star reporter, told AFP, referring to protesters.

The house of India's deputy ambassador to Bangladesh was also surrounded by hundreds of people who were trying to demonstrate in a sit-in, but police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, according to local news reports.

Bangladeshi police try to stop demonstrators as they march towards the assistant Indian high commissioner office in Rajshahi on December 18, 2025. — AFP

In addition, protesters blocked a key highway leading from the capital and attacked the residence of a former minister in Chittagong in the country's southeast, according to footage shown on local television.

Protesters also attacked Chhayanaut, a center in Dhaka devoted to Bengali culture.

'An irreparable loss to the nation'

Earlier Friday, Singaporean authorities announced that Hadi had died in a local hospital.

"Despite the best efforts of the doctors..., Mr Hadi succumbed to his injuries," Singapore's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement, adding that it was assisting Bangladeshi authorities with repatriating his body.

In Dhaka, the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus confirmed Hadi's death.

"His demise is an irreparable loss for the nation," Yunus said in a televised speech.

An undated photo of Bangladesh's Inqilab Moncho spokesperson and Dhaka-8 candidate Sharif Osman Hadi. — Facebook/@osmanhadiofficial

"The country's march toward democracy cannot be halted through fear, terror, or bloodshed."

The government also announced special prayers at mosques on Friday and a half-day of mourning on Saturday.

Hadi, a senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha, was an outspoken critic of India, where Hasina remains in self-imposed exile.

Manhunt for gunmen

Bangladeshi police meanwhile have launched a manhunt for Hadi's shooters, releasing photographs of two key suspects and offering a reward of five million taka (about $42,000) for information leading to their arrest.

Yunus, the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner leading Bangladesh until the February 12 vote, has called the shooting a premeditated attack carried out by a powerful network aimed at derailing the election.

An activist holds a poster of Sharif Osman Hadi, senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha, who was shot outside a mosque, during a demonstration to condemn the attack in Dhaka on December 15, 2025. — AFP

Muslim-majority Bangladesh, a nation of 170 million people, will directly vote for 300 lawmakers for its parliament, with another 50 selected on a women´s list.

The last elections, held in January 2024, gave Hasina a fourth straight term and her Awami League 222 seats, but were decried by opposition parties as a sham.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by three-time former prime minister Khaleda Zia, is widely tipped to win the upcoming vote.

Zia is in intensive care in Dhaka, and her son and political heir Tarique Rahman, is set to return from exile in Britain after 17 years on December 25.