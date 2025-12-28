Groundwork for ML-1 Karachi-Rohri section to begin in July next year

A passenger train of the Pakistan Railways pictured on tracks. — PR website/File

Ahsan Iqbal orders Mohmand Dam to be treated as priority project.

Directs completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway in three years.

No compromise on speed, quality in strategic projects, says minister.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a review meeting on key Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects in the railways, highways and water sectors, directing the relevant ministries to prioritise timely execution, quality assurance and realistic financial planning for the next three years to ensure delivery of nationally critical infrastructure, The News reported on Sunday.

The meeting held here reviewed major transport and water sector interventions under PSDP 2025-26, a news release said on Saturday.

Member Infrastructure Dr Waqas Anwer gave a detailed presentation on the progress, scope, and funding requirements of priority projects, while senior officials from the Ministry of Railways, National Highway Authority (NHA) and Ministry of Water Resources were present.

While reviewing the railway sector initiatives, the planning minister was briefed on the status of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project, particularly the Karachi-Rohri section, for which groundwork is expected to be laid in July 2026. The meeting also reviewed the upgradation of 884 kilometres of Main Line-3 (ML-3) and the Thar Coal Railway Connectivity Project, a strategic initiative aimed at improving logistics for energy supply and industrial development.

The Thar Coal Railway Connectivity Project, with an estimated cost of Rs53.7 billion, consists of three packages, including construction of a new single-track railway line from the Thar coal mines to the new Chorr station over a distance of 105 kilometres, a new double-track line of approximately nine kilometres from Bin Qasim to Port Qasim, while Package Three covers the development of a coal unloading pit at Port Qasim and Lakhra Power Plant station. The project is expected to be completed by June 2026.

Iqbal directed the Ministry of Railways to submit a clear assessment of funding requirements for the next three years, stressing that "there should be no compromise on speed and quality in any of these strategic projects, as they represent long-term national assets and must be built to the highest standards".

The meeting also reviewed the National Highway Authority’s portfolio under PSDP 2025-26, which comprises 71 projects with a total cost of approximately Rs3,407 billion.

The minister directed that the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway be completed within three years and be treated as a top-priority project. He further instructed that the work on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) phase 2 project should be expedited and completed by 2028 to save the KKH from being cut off due to the Diamer Bhasha Dam lake.

Under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, the minister emphasised the Sambrial-Kharian-Rawalpindi motorway, M-8 in Balochistan and the Mashkel-Panjgur-Chahgi road projects as high-priority initiatives requiring accelerated implementation.

He directed the NHA to prepare a comprehensive portfolio of critical projects and present its funding requirements for the next three years to ensure uninterrupted progress and timely completion.

Emphasising governance and accountability, the planning minister instructed the NHA to establish a robust monitoring and reporting mechanism, directing that progress reports be submitted every fortnight for review. "We must ensure that bottlenecks are identified early and resolved promptly," he said.

The meeting also reviewed major water sector projects under PSDP 2025-26, which comprise 34 projects with a total approved cost of Rs1,848 billion.

Key projects discussed included the Dasu Hydropower Project, Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project, Chashma Right Bank Canal, Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project, and the K-IV water supply project for Karachi.

The planning minister directed the secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources to submit a detailed report outlining the minimum annual funding threshold required for each critical project, along with projected financial demands for the next three years. He stressed that resource planning must be realistic and aligned with execution capacity to avoid delays and cost overruns.

Iqbal specifically instructed that the Mohmand Dam be treated as a priority project, given its importance for water storage, flood mitigation, irrigation and energy generation. "Water security is central to Pakistan's economic stability and climate resilience, and these projects must be delivered on time to secure the country’s future," he said.

The planning minister reiterated the government’s commitment to infrastructure-led development under the broader national vision, stating that integrated planning, fiscal discipline and institutional coordination were essential to ensuring that these investments translate into economic growth, regional connectivity and improved quality of life for citizens.