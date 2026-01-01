 
Several dead in explosion at Swiss ski resort town Crans Montana

Police say explosion took place at around 1:30am (0030 GMT) in bar called Le Constellation

January 01, 2026

Police officers stand behind crime scene police tape. — AFP/File
GENEVA: Several people were killed and others injured when an explosion ripped through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana, Swiss police said early Thursday.

"There has been an explosion of unknown origin," Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland told AFP.

"There are several injured, and several dead."

He said the explosion took place at around 1:30am (0030 GMT) in a bar called Le Constellation, which is popular with tourists, as revellers rang in the new year.

Images published by Swiss media showed a building in flames, and emergency services nearby.

"The intervention is still ongoing," he said.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

