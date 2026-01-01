 
Geo News

Fire ravages Amsterdam church on 'unsettled' Dutch New Year

Blaze breaks Vondelkerk, a tourist attraction that has overlooked one of the city's top parks since 1872

By
AFP
|

January 01, 2026

A fire tears through the Vondelkerk church tower in Amsterdam on New Year´s eve, on January 1, 2026. — AFP
A fire tears through the Vondelkerk church tower in Amsterdam on New Year´s eve, on January 1, 2026. — AFP

THE HAGUE: A huge inferno gutted a 19th-century Amsterdam church Thursday, as the Netherlands endured an unsettled New Year's Eve with two dead from fireworks and "unprecedented" violence against police.

The blaze broke out in the early hours at the Vondelkerk, a tourist attraction that has overlooked one of the city's top parks since 1872.

The 50-metre-high (164-foot) tower collapsed and the roof was badly damaged but the structure was expected to remain intact, Amsterdam authorities said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

The head of the Dutch Police Union, Nine Kooiman, reported an "unprecedented amount of violence against police and emergency services" over New Year's Eve.

She said she herself had been pelted three times by fireworks and other explosives as she worked a shift in Amsterdam.

Shortly after midnight, authorities released a rare country-wide alert on mobile phones warning people not to call overwhelmed emergency services unless lives were at risk.

Reports of attacks against police and firefighters were widespread across the country. In the southern city of Breda, people threw petrol bombs at police.

Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man, were killed in fireworks accidents. Three others were seriously injured.

The eye hospital in Rotterdam said it had treated 14 patients, including 10 minors, for eye injuries. Two received surgery.

It was the last year before an expected ban on unofficial fireworks, so the Dutch bought them in massive quantities.

According to the Dutch Pyrotechnics Association, revellers splashed out a record 129 million euros ($151 million) on fireworks.

Some areas had been designated firework-free zones, but this appeared to have little effect.

An AFP journalist in such a zone in The Hague reported loud bangs until around 3am.

More From World

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami open to unity govt after Feb vote
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami open to unity govt after Feb vote
Zohran Mamdani to take over as first Muslim New York mayor under Trump shadow
Zohran Mamdani to take over as first Muslim New York mayor under Trump shadow
Russia shows video of drone it says Ukraine fired at Putin residence video
Russia shows video of drone it says Ukraine fired at Putin residence
Bangladesh mourns ex-PM Khaleda Zia with state funeral
Bangladesh mourns ex-PM Khaleda Zia with state funeral
Regional temperature records broken across the world in 2025
Regional temperature records broken across the world in 2025
10,000 police, 1,700 firefighters deployed for New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai
10,000 police, 1,700 firefighters deployed for New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai