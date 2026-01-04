Australian cricket great Damien Martyn out of coma in 'miracle'

Australian Test great Damien Martyn in this undated photo. — AFP/File

Australian Test great Damien Martyn has woken from an induced coma following meningitis, with ex-teammate Adam Gilchrist on Sunday calling it "a miracle".

The 54-year-old Martyn, who played 67 Tests between 1992 and 2006 and 208 one-day internationals (ODIs), fell seriously ill late last month and was rushed to hospital.

The former batsman was diagnosed with meningitis, an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

"It's been an unbelievable turn of events in the last 48 hours," Gilchrist said.

"He is now able to talk and respond to treatment.

"He has responded extraordinarily well since coming out of the coma to the point where his family feels it's like some sort of miracle."

Martyn is set to be moved out of intensive care at Gold Coast University Hospital.

A who's who of cricket greats have over the past week posted messages of support, including former England skipper Michael Vaughan and Indian legends Ravichandran Ashwin and VVS Laxman.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousaf was among those who wished Martyn a speedy recovery.

“As a fellow cricketer, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time. Wishing you strength, courage, and a full recovery. The cricket world stands with you,” he wrote in a post on X.

Known as one of the game's great strokemakers, Martyn became a key figure in Steve Waugh's all-powerful Australian side, hitting 13 centuries and averaging 46.37.

He was also part of the Australia team that won the 2003 ODI World Cup, cracking 88 not out in the final against India in a match-winning partnership with Ricky Ponting.

Martyn retired in 2006 during the Ashes series and had kept a low profile since.