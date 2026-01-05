US charge sheet against Venezuelan president, first lady comes to light

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, flanked by his wife Cilia Flores and National Constituent Assembly President Delcy Rodriguez, arrives for a special session of the National Constituent Assembly to take oath as re-elected President at the Palacio Federal Legislativo in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2018. — Reuters

Geo News has obtained the charge sheet filed by the United States Department of Justice against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on the basis of which both are scheduled to appear on Monday before a federal court in New York.

The charge sheet has been filed in the records of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is described as a superseding indictment, meaning it expands upon and strengthens previously filed charges.

According to the charge sheet received by Geo News, US prosecutors allege that Nicolas Maduro used his official position to protect and oversee a vast drug trafficking network and, over several years, facilitated the shipment of large quantities of cocaine into the United States.

The indictment states that these activities went beyond conventional drug smuggling and fall under the category of narco-terrorism as defined by US law.

The document further alleges that Maduro and his close associates cooperated with armed groups during the course of drug trafficking operations and conspired to possess and use sophisticated weapons, including machine guns and other destructive devices, to advance these activities.

According to the charge sheet, the allegations fall under serious federal statutes, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to import cocaine, and illegal possession of weapons.

The indictment also names Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, alleging that she was aware of these activities and, in certain instances, was involved in providing financial and administrative facilitation. US prosecutors contend that the network remained active for years, with the dual purpose of generating profits through narcotics trafficking and causing harm to US interests.

Legal experts say that if even one of these charges is proven in court, US federal law allows for the possibility of lengthy prison sentences for Maduro and his wife, potentially including life imprisonment. Any final sentence, however, would be determined by the court based on the evidence presented, the verdict of a jury, and the federal sentencing process.

Maduro to appear in US court

Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Maduro is set to appear on Monday in a federal court in Manhattan that operates within the same judicial district where the case of Pakistan-born neuroscientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui was tried and where she was sentenced in 2010.

Dr Siddiqui’s case was heard under the jurisdiction of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, a court that continues to rank among the most powerful and influential federal judicial forums in the United States.

The court’s historical pedigree is as striking as its contemporary reach. According to the Southern District of New York’s official judicial history, the first federal court session in New York convened in November 1789.

That early foundation evolved over time into what is now the Southern District of New York. Because of its age, prominence, and the gravity of the cases it handles, the court is often referred to informally within the American legal system as the “mother court.”

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro pictured under US custody after his arrest. — TruthSocial@realDonaldTrump

According to court records and the charge sheet available to Geo News, the central questions now facing the proceedings are the nature of the allegations against President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and the penalties they could face if those charges are proven in court.

The Southern District of New York has long been the venue for some of the world’s most consequential criminal trials. In the same Manhattan federal court, Bernard Madoff was sentenced on June 29, 2009, to 150 years in prison for orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history.

Under the same judicial framework, Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced in March 2024 to 25 years in prison in connection with major financial fraud charges. Ghislaine Maxwell received a 20-year sentence for her role in conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual exploitation of underage girls. The court also heard the case of Martha Stewart, who was sentenced in July 2004 to five months in prison.